Patricia Armendariz, business woman, reports covenants on investments in Mexico at a dinner with Trump (PHOTOS)

The Director-General for the Sustainable financing and a counselor to the group Banorte described today, from your Twitter account, as the dinner was an entrepreneur from Mexico and the United States held with the presidents of the two countries.

Mexico City, 8. July (However).– Patricia Armendárizthe only Mexican business woman has accompanied the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador the dinner this Wednesday offered Donald Trump in the White House, it is a news reporter who, with the details, he moved the spirit of this meeting, a day of work to be sealed between the leaders of the has become, today, Mexico and United States Of America.

Armendáriz, who is the Director of Sustainable Finance, and Advisor of the group, Banorte, shared on Twitter messages and photos from the meeting, where he stressed that employers and Mexican Americans were determined to be more investment in the Mexican Republic.

“The steel industry in the they he wrote to US with optimism in Mexico,” and attached the photo with the representatives of the sector.

The steel industry to expand in the US with optimism in Mexico pic.twitter.com/8XXFiaokwm Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

Also reported that the Jewish community congratulated the President López Obrador.

Miguel Rincon, President of the company Bio-paper, said investments in the United States, during the dinner that was conducted announced in the East Room of the White house.

Miguel Rincon announces investment in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/LwteZYnrAN Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

According to Armendariz, the entrepreneur Carlos Slim Helú as the new trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada, the T-MEC, as a lot more more complete than the previous one, due to the inclusion of labour rules.

The Engineer@Carlos slimSpeaking of tmec, where it is more complete than the previous one by the inclusion of the rules of work pic.twitter.com/6o22T4pzBg Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

He also claimed that Donald Trump described López Obrador as the “best President” of Mexico had. “It’s hard fat. And very much wants to food, to your country,” would have said, during the evening.



“Your President @lopezobrador_ had the best President of the us. It is hard fat. And very much wants to their country,” @realDonaldTrump Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

The entrepreneur is a photo in which it is observed to Gretchen Watkins, President of Shell oil, and he said said that announced its “approval of investment” in Mexico.

Shell announces its consent to investment in mx pic.twitter.com/gaPlbNxoO4 Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

Carlos Bremen, p languageresident and general Director of VALUE Grupo Financiero.

@carlosbremergAn expression of their commitment to the mx pic.twitter.com/6HBS6gwhEy Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

While manufacturers of milk products, expressed interest in Mexico by the T-MEC.

Milk products are an expression of your interest in Mexico through the tmec pic.twitter.com/CX3Gb2Cl8c Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

Patricia Armendáriz together a picture with Bob Swan, President of INTEL, accompanied by the message: “The President of Intel, is investing in Guadalajara“.

The President of Intel, is investing in Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/gY5N5Q0MK7 Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 9. July 2020

In the same way, the CEO of Sempra, Jeff Martin, announced “a very important investment in Mexico“ she said.

Sempra announces a very significant investment in Mexico pic.twitter.com/eAoewmx432 Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

The entrepreneur said that during the dinner, the President, López Obrador said that Mexico has the available the foster Investments.

“We are in the best disposition to favor their investments in Mexico”@lopezobrador_because that is our Chancellor@m_ebrardand@AlfonsoRomo1 pic.twitter.com/Wh12LqydoH Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 9. July 2020