Patricia Armendáriz details of the dinners told in the White house

Mexico. – Through his Twitter account, the Director-General for the Sustainable financing and Advisor of the group, Banorte, Patricia Armendáriz is released different details that were presented during the Dinner the President of the United States Donald Trump offers to his counterpart in Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in the White House.

You can read:







In his account, Armendariz focus on some of the interventions has a number of entrepreneurs have had both from the Mexican side, such as the u. s., were invited to the meeting the bilateral part of the measures arising from the implementation of the new trade agreement for the area, T-MEC.

In accordance with what is suggested by the only woman who was part of the entourage of the business that accompanies it, López Obrador, Donald Trump stressed during the meeting that his counterpart, has had best representative of Mexico, he said, is a political heavy -, fat -, and “very much wants to their country.”

“Your President @lopezobrador_ had the best President of the us. It is hard fat. And very much wants to their country,” @realDonaldTrump Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

We recommend:







In the same way, Armendariz a tweet in which he said that the Mexican businessman Carlos Slim said, that the new trade agreement for Mexico, the United States and Canada, is more robust than the previous consent, in particular because it contains the theme of the work rules.

The Engineer@Carlos slimSpeaking of tmec, where it is more complete than the previous one by the inclusion of the rules of work pic.twitter.com/6o22T4pzBg Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

From the side of the entrepreneurs, pointed out that the representatives of the Sempra Energy and Shell announced that in the near future, investments in Mexico, the same is the case in the industry, acerero, that said, has plans to expand the business in the country.

Read this:







In the meantime, in your messages Twittermentioned that Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at dinner that his government is fully ready to plan for the benefit of the investment to U.S. manufacturers, to perform, in Mexico, in which he said, is in the hands of the Chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, and the head of the office of the presidency of Alfonso Romo.

“We are in the best disposition to favor their investments in Mexico”@lopezobrador_because that is our Chancellor@m_ebrardand@AlfonsoRomo1 pic.twitter.com/Wh12LqydoH Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 9. July 2020

The dinner, which is served input-tomatoes came in the summer with an emulsion of garlic, black-and-comté-cheese and crispy rustic bread, from the Mexican side, Daniel Chavez, Bernard Gomez, Carlos Slim, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Olegario Vazquez, Carlos Hank González, Marcos Shabot Zonana, Miguel Rincon, Carlos, and Bremen, as well as Patricia Armendáriz.