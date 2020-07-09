Randonautica: What it is and how it works, the controversial app ?

The app Randonautica has become popular, to bring thanks to the promise of paranormal experience or frightening for the users through explorations of places, “charged energy”.

The name of the app is the union of the words, the Random (random) and Nauta (browser), and is a kind of game, the invites you to explore its users, the objectives in different ways.

The app calls the user and then there is the choice between the four alternatives for exploration: Anomalies, attractors, gaps and situations of the paranormal.

The Application, available for Android and iOS provides the coordinates for the user to explore the areas. In addition, you will be guided by an owl, the logo of the app.

The application scans all places, what do you mean “the randomization of the quantum” Search points of energy in the vicinity of the location of the user.

The application will prompt you to register the “user intent” in your search, because: Love, money, surprise, people and paranormaland so Randonautica live ” – adventure, based on the intention.”

The app has become popular, thanks to the fact that users uploaded the videos of their adventures on the social network TikTok, although many of them, pleasant walks, the more attention the the to do with places, or strange, or scary.

The macabre discovery of the human remains of Randonautica

The user of the app Randonautica She made a macabre discovery by the use of the application that led to the fact that you will find a suitcase with human remains.

The group of young people from Seattle some of the coordinates received, the led up the coast, where she did the unexpected and macabre discovery of the remains.

If you come to a rocky area, they found a suitcase, moved by curiosity, decided, to approach, to open the bag, but a strong smell was pungent.

Inside the suitcase, a black bag was he gave the unpleasant smellso that the young people decided to call the authorities.

With the arrival of the officers of the Seattle police confirmed that within the black bag, the human remains had.

The official also She found another bag in the water not far from there and then reported that the remains were of a man at the age of 26 years and a woman of 36.

Local media revealed that the victims were identified as Austin Wenner, and Jessica Lewisshot and killed Shot gun last June 16.

So far there are no suspects arrested for the double murder, while to find the video of the young users Randonautica at the moment, the remains uploaded by TikTok was, where it was viral.

Users of TikTok have warned the Randonautica

Several user-Tik Tok don’t have to use, shared their experiences to alert the community of the platform of the videos in the application, because you can put them in danger.

This was in Aurora, Colorado. Please don’t go randonautingYou never know what you’ll find, written by the user.

Another user identified as matthall36 a video released shows how the app goes to a deserted place where a car is abandoned, then you will hear multiple sounds “strange” that it is running. The young man wrote that the experience made him tremble.

But the hashtag #randonautica already more than 288 million views within TikTok.

