Salinas Pliego, who called challenged to stay at home, says that Mexico has with Grupo Salinas

Ricardo Salinas Pliego challenged openly, the Federal government is urged to stay home during the pandemic, the COVID-19. Today, Andrés Manuel López accompanied Obrador, in his visit to the United States.

Mexico City, 8. July (However).– Ricardo Salinas Pliego he said this evening, after the visit the meeting the Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Donald Trump had the Mexico with Grupo Salinas…

“Free trade brings us closer to prosperity for all is prosperity, inclusive, we have sucked always. Mr President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, thank you for the invitation to accompany him; to companies in Mexico with Grupo Salinas, the joint efforts and progress,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“The free trade about the villages, and to get away; it is the cornerstone of civilization that separates us from barbarism. We welcome the entry into force of the new T-MEC, and from Washington, we can say it is a great day for the people of the three signatory-countries,” he added.

Salinas Pliego, said that “the essence of free trade is that each person buys the what is the best for you. There is No pressure on those who buy, nor restrictions on those who offer goods and services. It does not mean that governments act in a authoritarian way, in order to prevent the supply or the demand”.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Carlos Hank González, Bernardo Gómez, Olegario Vazquez Aldir, and Daniel Chavez are members of the Business Council President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has foreseen their participation in the dinner, Donald Trump, the Mexican Chief Executive in Washington, DC bot.

In addition, the holder of the Foreign Relations Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, and the Minister for economy, Graciela Marquez visited.

Salinas Pliego group represented Salinas, Hank Gonzalez, Grupo Banorte; Gomez, Grupo Televisa; Vázquez Aldír group Angeles; and Daniel Chavez Grupo Vidanta.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego challenged openly called for the Federal government to remain at home during the pandemic, the COVID-19, and do not obey the order, the company from which the Grupo Salinas– closed, because of the risk of infection among their employees.

How will be blocked until the government says, or to desapendejen?, Salinas Pliego asked in may. It was one of the messages that are issued, for the purposes of the pandemic, the COVID-19.

And in April, Tv Aztecaone of the most important company from Ricardo Salinas Pliego, are not called to the case, on the principal officer responsible for the participation in everything that happens, with the pandemic of the COVID-19, dr. Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is the President and founder of Grupo Salinas, which companies such as Grupo Elektra, Banco Azteca, Seguros Azteca, Italika, Point bag house, Salinas and Rocha, Pay a Deposit, Advance America, and TV Aztecathe second tv station with the largest audience in Mexico.

Those companies which most with the concept of “payments” chiquitos, led him, at the time of the second richest man in Mexico, on a list of 33 billionaires on the Forbes list.

During the pandemic, the companies of the billionaire is reluctant to close their doors, despite the evidence to the authorities.