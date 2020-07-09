Scientists point out that the contagion of COVID-19 through the air is possible

What is the COVID-19 is in the air? It is one of the questions most repeated in the last couple of hours. After that a group of 292 recognize the scientist as to the international organizations that the Corona Virus can float in the air, and provides a possible route of infection.

The petition was published in the Journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The scientists say that there is already enough scientific evidence to show that the virus SARS-CoV-2 —the COVID-19 caused— is in droplets small enough to stay in the air and infect other people.

This It does NOT mean that all is infected, the airor that you need to avoid ventilation in the interior. On the contrary, this means that the ventilation of the rooms is important, as the droplets with the virus can be transmitted even without direct contact with the person. Just in the same room.

How does the COVID-19?

Until now the World Health organization (WHO) indicates that the disease COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person.“A person can the COVID‑19, the WHO says by contact with others infected with the virus”,.

The international Agency also mentioned that the disease is spread via droplets expelled by someone with the virus cough, sneeze or talk infected. This drop in viral load, which are according to the WHO “is relatively heavy and not very wide”. Can be inhaled by another person is in the vicinity.

That is why health authorities recommend that you stay at least a Meter away from the other. As well as washing hands often and not touching your face this is because these droplets land on objects. These objects are to be littered with viral load as fomites. Each person can pick up the virus from fomites in your hands and bring them to your body through the mouth, eyes and nose.

This afternoon, at a press conference in Geneva, have recognized that Yes, there is a lot of evidence that shows that the transmission through the air is a possibility. “We believe that we should be open to these tests and understand their implications with reference to the modes of transmission and the precautions that must be taken,” said Benedetta Allegranzi, the responsibility for the prevention and control of infections, as recovered The Country.

There really is evidence for airborne transmission?

The idea that the virus SARS-CoV-2 to travel in droplets that float in the air, so after you infect other people, is not new. In fact, it is part of the discussion to investigate since it started, more about this virus that no one knew, until December 2019.

In fact, it is known that other viruses can be spread through the air. For example, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control of the United StatesMeasles can spread when other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.”

The text published in the Journal Clinical Infectious Diseases set as reference 17 of the article. But he stressed that it is infected landed from a Chinese restaurant in the five diners at the tables near the patient zero. This the study was released on 22 April on-site pre-press MedRxiv.

In this research, the scientists led by Yuguo Li collected epidemiological data, and a video of the restaurant. We also have the dispersion of a gas measured indicator as a replacement for the drops exhaled by the patient suspect index. With these data and performed computer simulations on the spread of the droplets breathed out and compared the position in space of the cases in the result of infected.

They came to the conclusion that “the transmission in the aerosol of SARS-CoV-2 due to the poor ventilation, can explain the spread of the community COVID-19″.

Another recent example is a scientific article by the physician and Nobel prize winner, Mario Molina and his team. He pointed out that their results suggest that “the route of the air transfer is highly contagious and is dominant for the propagation of the COVID-19”. For this reason, it is mentioned that the use of face cloths is a good measure of prevention.

The key lies in the size of the drops

The concern of the scientists who signed the petition, is that “the speeds, which is typical for indoor air, a decrease of 5 micro-meters, the travel of ten meters, much more than the scaling of a typical bedroom, while sitting, from a height of 1.5 m on the floor”.

The signatories indicate that viral RNA was detected to be associated in drops of less than 5 micro-meters in the air, and it has been shown that the virus keeps the risk of infection at this level. A micrometer is a thousandth of a millimeter.

A Article in the journal Science, published on 26 June, says that people produce respiratory droplets in the range between 0.1 and 1000 microns. Factors such as the size of the drops, the force with which they were driven, gravity and evaporation are what defines travel as far in the air to droplets and aerosols emitted.

This text, written by Kimberly A. Prather, Chia C. Wang, and Robert T. Schooley points out that: the larger droplets fall faster than they evaporate,which promotes the contamination of surfaces or fomites. But it is not all about drops, there are also aerosols that are smaller than float for a time. These droplets and aerosols are transported by currents can be by air over long distances.

These aerosols can “accumulate, remain infectious in the air of the room for hours and breathed in the lung”. Then, according to this study, there are two routes of spread: direct or indirect contact between people, and with contaminated surfaces and inhalation in the air.

The size of the droplets is important not only to determine the path of contagion. The same study says by science, that “it has been shown that the size of respiratory droplets affects the severity of the disease.” In the case of the SARS-CoV-2, requires that “it is possible that the aerosols with submicron viruses transmitted deep into the alveolar region of the lung where the immune response seem to be temporarily redirected”.

What do the experts recommend?

The scientists, led by Lidia Morawska, the petition was signed requesting the authorities to “recognize the potential for spread in the air, the COVID-19”. They point out that there is a potential for significant inhalation and exposure to viruses in respiratory droplets from a microscopic short distances, but also to several meters, which could room a whole.

The aim of this research group is to promote the implementation of preventive measures to “mitigate this route of airborne transmission is”. According to this group of experts, “the evidence is certainly incomplete, for all of the steps in the transmission of droplet-COVID-19, but it is equally incomplete for the modes of transmission large droplet and fomites”.

They say that measures should be taken to reduce the risk of transmission in the air include: adequate ventilation and effective; Supplement the General ventilation with control of air-infection, such as local exhaust, air filtration and high efficiency-lamps, UV-disinfection, as well as to prevent, overcrowding, especially in public transport and public buildings.