Stop César Duarte, Governor of Chihuahua, in Florida, United States

The former Governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte, was Wednesday arrested in Miami, Florida, United States.

The office of the General Prosecutor of the Republic confirmed the arrest and stated that it was for the purposes of extradition.

In a statement, the trust said that Duarte was arrested by elements of the Service, the U.S. marshals (US Marshals Service).

“Within the next 72 hours of detention, according to the information of the provisional and not yet official, claimed it would be presented before the Federal court in the Southern district of Florida, where they are explained their rights and the crimes for which it is required by the government of Mexico”, it reads.

Duarte is calculated by the Audit-Superior-Chihuahua bias is quantified as more than 6 thousand million pesos, while the arrest orders, the violence against documented other thousand 200 million pesos.

In addition to that they were seized of real estate with an approximate value of 500 million euros, with ranches of more than 100 thousand hectares.

The first arrest warrant against the former pri Governor granted the office of the public Prosecutor’s office of Chihuahua in the year 2017, after the discovery of an embezzlement of 6 billion pesos, and the diversion of an additional 250 million pesos.

According to the research, these funds were used to pay for the election campaign of the PRI in the elections of 2015.

In the year 2018, the government of Chihuahua, the solution then attorney-general ‘ s OFFICE, the investigation of work and to speed up the arrest warrants against Duarte to the process of detention.

However, the ag’s office indicates that since then the case has remained inactive.

Until October 2019, when a judge delivered the control of the school district of Chihuahua, a different order of arrest against Duarte “by will

the responsibility for the crimes of embezzlement and conspiracy.

18. December of the same year, the ag’s office requested the support of the DFR for the processing of the formal delivery of the exgobenador of the U.S. request, arrested-government in the case.

After getting to know of the detention, the owner of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Santiago Nieto, congratulated the Secretariat of foreign relations by the arrest of Duarte.

I congratulate the Chancellor @m_ebrard and the @SRE_mx by the procedure of extradition of César Duarte. No one is above the law. — Santiago Nieto (@SNietoCastillo) 8. July 2020

In the meantime, the President of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, in a statement assured that his party whitewash each pri, which is involved in acts of corruption.

Not to mention, Duarte, Alejandro Moreno pointed out that the PRI is on the side of the law and in favour of the fight against corruption, “cap, where the cap.”

The PRI of today is not a front for anyone, the fight against corruption must be top, where top. pic.twitter.com/auredWTiW4 — PRI (@PRI_Nacional) 8. July 2020

Upon my arrival to the PRI-the alleged Operation sapphire were the ones who thought they would cover up the control of the finances. Don’t give up! The party supported a request for information from the tax and/or electoral authorities. The PRI of today is not the superimposition of corruption at every level. — Alejandro Moreno (@alitomorenoc) 9. July 2020

‘Triumph against impunity’: Corral

The Governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, said the afternoon of Wednesday, the fishing in the United States of Cesar Duarte, was a “triumph” of the people of Chihuahua, before “the brazen corruption, the state is experiencing”.

“It is a triumph against impunity is enjoyed until the day of today (César Duarte), because of the protection to him by the President of the Republic, Enrique Peña Nieto,” said the representative of the pan.

Corral said that the day he got the call from the Chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, and also the attorney General, Alejandro Gertz Manero, to confirm the detection of Duarte in the state of Florida, the United States, where it now is, a Federal court in this country, which will determine the extradition to Mexico of the former Governor.

“We hope that, in short, the consolidation of the delivery for that (Duarte) in front of the criminal proceedings that you have against you in our country,” said Koppel.

César Duarte, said today in his message to Javier Corral, was in his tenure at the head of a Chihuahua a network of corruption and protection“, which is operated by the delivery of cash to various institutions, members of Parliament, local entrepreneurs, opinion makers, columnists, and some of the media”. And left a debt, in the Person of 50 billion pesos.

“In his term of office, the Governor is now a Multi-billion-dollar fortune. Acquired farms, farms, animals, exotic, them of their economic opportunities”Corral said.

After the end of his mandate in 2016, Duarte refuge in the United States, the country of the 28 entered. November 2016 at the Newark airport in New Jersey. Since then, Javier Corral said the Ex-Governor was to kill “a jump” in the American Union, refuge, especially in the States of New Mexico and Texas, where Duarte “has a number of properties”.

Javier Corral, drag, pan, confirmed today the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, and the attorney General Alejandro Gertz, by the acquisition for the purposes of extradition of César Duarte.

“This arrest is a sign that the country can move forward, in spite of our differences. We need the fronts often, and what better common front, which emphasized the fight against corruption”, poultry.

With information from Manu’ureste