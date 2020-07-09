The death of Angela Madsen: so it was in a boat, the oarsman paralímpica



So was the ship in which he died paralímpica rower Angela Madsen, in his quest to row the Pacific ocean alone Credit: RowOfLife



After three days of no messages

rower Angela Madsen has been found without life



the boat in which he sought to satisfy the greater ability of staff:

to cross the Pacific ocean alone



from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

The woman was not a novice in this kind of floats. For this trick, the player paralímpica wore years of preparation, and, it seemed, from day to day to your account in a Facebook photo with a workout. However, for this type of task, the boat is as important as a person. Leave nothing, he saved the case, long Madsen ?????????? in



RowofLife





as he called his ship.





So was the room to Angela Madsen could rest Credit: RowOfLife



The Bank included the disclosure of the secrets of the ocean, in length and six meters in length and 1.8 m in width. It was built on order from

James Fabrizao,



in the UK, to provide all that you need to survive in the sea during the entire cruise. In addition,

he electronically-Marina updated



GPS, satellite phone, solar panels,

even had desalinizador so he could hydrate with sea water.







Madsen and RowofLife, as she called her ship Credit: RowOfLife



One of the two compartments served as the room, Angela was laying, and the second as a warehouse. Not only food, but also a life raft and two additional sets of oars.





The system was equipped with all the electronics marina current: GPS, satellite phone, solar panels have even been desalinizador so he could hydrate with sea water Credit: RowOfLife



She and his wife that they painted and decorated from the mouth of a shark on the nose and his name on the left side. The ship was well-equipped kitchenette with a camera is water proof and when it detects a voice to be able to enroll in the path

the call came, be a documentary film, which will also in your life, struggle and perseverance.



In a family statement about the death of Angela Madsen

After a 60-day cruise on the sea and completely alone, he lost contact with Angela after he announced that he intended to enter the water to solve the small problems of the ship.

In

side



in the figure the statement of his family. “Angela was a warrior, as savage as seen. Life, who went through incredible hardships, they overcame all, and defended the way exactly what she dreamed of as a child. To paddle in the ocean, its main goal. She knew the risk-it’s better than any of us, and

I was ready to get away from these risks, because the sea was more happy than anything else



. He told us again and again that if I die trying, so he wanted to go” in detail.

The ship Angela is still in the drift, and there are already efforts to recover. “Now we go forward without an angel. She led us halfway. This time we were up there, where she left him,” concluded the press service.