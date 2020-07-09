The festival organized Khloe Kardashian Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian turned 36 years with the mega-party organized by his younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

You can’t be a Kardashian and not have mega-birthday, even when the world would be full of pandemics and mass events may be limited.

And to stop celebrating the birthday of 36 Khloe Kardashian, her younger sister Kylie Jenner decided to celebrate his birthday in the style of those that you can do to celebrate the birthday Stormi.

You may be wondering: How Khloé Kardashian has changed with the years

The festival, which apparently was made in new mansion York to Los Angeles and attended resbaladilla big that my face festejada; also filled the house with balloons and a big pink Coco, entrance reminded the guests to the feast, which they already did.

In addition, there were sandwiches in the shape of a heart to pillows in the hall on the shape of the face with Khloe Kardashian.

It is not known who were the guests, but the film was uploaded to a friend of the Kardashian shows at this point that Chloe, Courtney and Kendall are playing on a chair and singer Spain Rosalia makes an appearance. It should be remembered that the Spanish language was made by a near friend Kylie Jenner.

Photographs from the ceremony were published Chloe in your story Instagram, which disappeared within 24 hours, but, fortunately, there were those who hid to observe in detail roll holiday.

