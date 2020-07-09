The Flash: why does Melissa Benoist do not want the romance between Supergirl and Barry Allen? | | TV Shows

For several days talking about a hypothetical connection between The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoistnow that last moved in a series The CWbut such a possibility seems realistic enough.

First, if it is good Grant Gustin he admitted that he didn’t like the idea, the truth is that such an alternative was proposed by a journalist who held a conversation with him, not in itself, and Melissa Benoist expelled from the mountain, is romantic.

(Photo: Instagram)

In an interview with DC All Access, the actress said that crossovers between the two series is a logical step, but the romance between Kara and Barry no.

“I don’t know if I can be ever together. I think they are too similar”, – he noted Melissa Benoist.

“I think they’re just friends who empachan ate ice cream… and donusts. Especially the donuts”, he added.

The second season Supergirl will be released in October The CWwith the ability to run crossover Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Although not yet known the details of this new delivery, the only course is that recording will begin in July, this time in Vancouver, where he implemented the other series.

WHEN WILL PREMIERE In SECOND SEASON In SUPERGIRL