The T-MEC has two extensions: the employee’s salary and the origin, said AMLO to Trump

Dinner with entrepreneurs after Trump (photo: Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters)

The Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the President of the United States Of America, Donald Trumpyou drive with your summit in the White Housein Washingtonwhere she performed a new bilateral conference to celebrate the entry into force of the T-MECthe trade agreement between the two Nations and Canada.

“We had a good relationship from the beginning, and I think that was against all odds, a lot of people were betting against them, but learned not to bet against us, I know you learned that in Mexico“the President said the American.

The American political leader highlights of your friendship and to ensure that against what you said, the criticism in the last session, there was no fight. “Failed forecasts, we are good friends and we remain friends,” said López Obrador.

The presidents as a “friend” each other (photo: Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters)

The Mexican used his time to defend to the microphone, the T-MEC. “It is a new stage that we have signed a new contract that will strengthen the region,” he said. “You have two new elements, which will help the further Integration of the region and to strengthen,” he announced.

“Firstly, it is established that the goods are produced in North America, you must have a high proportion of regional also if there are any auto-parts or all of the articles of consumption. You need to wear something that, in Canada, in Mexico, in the United States,” said López Obrador.

“The other element that I consider to be fundamental rights and justice, is the better wages and better working conditions for the workers of the three countriesthis was not included in the other contract,” he said, in reference to NAFTA (free trade agreement of North America) was replaced by the T-MEC.

The official Robert Lighthizer, negotiators from the United States in the T-MEC, talks with officials of the government of Mexico (photo: Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters)

In the joint statement was signed by the President, one can read: “The T-MEC, marked the beginning of a new era, benefit workers, farmers, engineers, and entrepreneurs from both countries, who are the backbone of our economy are integrated.”

The T-MEC enable our successful economic relations –one of the strongest in the world– to expand even more in the years to ensure the continuation of our long history of cooperation, common

During his first speech, Trump referred to the Mexicans living in the United Statesof those who said, “enrich our cultural diversity; and stated that with the visit of President Lopez Obrador has led in an “other level” the relationship between the two countries.

Both political leaders in a joint statement on the T-MEC, and without a touch on the topics of migration (photo: Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters)signed

The two presidents also, you can enjoy a dinner in the U.S. capital, where several entrepreneurs from both sides of the border. “We have been working all day and will continue to do, in the dinner,” said Trump in a second message.

In accordance with the Secretariat for Foreign Affairs Mexican, the official list it consists of the members Advisory Council On Economicwhere there are outstanding characters such as Carlos SlimOwner Grupo Carso and the richest man in Mexico; Patricia Guerra Armendárizthe Sustainable Financial; and Carlos Bremer Gutiérrez, Group Financial Value.

Similarly, another participant, the trader will Ricardo Salinas Pliegowho is the owner of Grupo Salinasthe second richest man in the country and one of the people, the the most controversial during the emergency by the Corona Virus.

Carlos Slim, one of the richest in the world, is one of the entrepreneurs who will be present at the dinner of the White house (photo: Luis Cortes/ Reuters)

You will also Carlos Hank GonzálezPresident of the Grupo Financiero Banorte; Bernardo Gomez, co-ceo of Grupo Televisa; and Olegario Vásquez Aldirwho is the owner of Grupo Empresarial Angeles.

The other entrepreneurs of the completion of the list Francisco González Sánchezthe Multimedia Group; Daniel Chavez Moranthat works as a real estate developer , and founder Grupo Vidanta; and Miguel RinconCEO Bio Poplar; and Marcos Shabot Zonanathe Architecture and construction.

