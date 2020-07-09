The WHO confirmed that there are “new findings” that Covid-19 the spread is through the air

The world health organization confirmed that there is “new evidence”, the transmission of the Corona Virus in the air after the publication of a letter signed Monday by 239 scientists, the urge to the Agency to be more communicative about the chance that people can contract the virus from the droplets, which float in the air, CNN reported.

Dr. Benedetta Alleganzi, technical officer at the WHO for the prevention and control of infections, he said at a briefing on Tuesday that the Agency has the theme and worked with many of the scientists who signed the letter.

“We recognize that there are new findings in this area, as in all other areas related to the virus Covid-19 and the pandemic, and we believe, therefore, that we should be open to understand this evidence and its implications in terms of the modes of transmission, and also with reference to the precautions to be taken,” said Alleganzi.

The epidemiologist infectious diseases Maria Van Kerkove, the program of emergencies of the WHO, said that many of the signatories of the letter are engineers, “and this adds to the growing knowledge about the importance of ventilation, we believe, very important.”

“We have talked about the possibility of transmission by air and aerosols, as one of the modes of transmission of Covid-19, as well as of droplets. We have investigated how the fomites. We examined the chair. We investigated the mother-to-child. Of course, we also have animals on the people watching,” said Van Kerkove.

She said the Agency is working on a scientific summation, which summarizes the current knowledge about the transmission of the deadly virus in the next few weeks.

Alleganzi stressed that more research is needed on the transfer of the Covid-19.

“Yes, these are fields of research that are really to grow, and there is some evidence, but it is not final,” he said.

“And, therefore, can not exclude the possibility of transmission in the air, in the public environment, in particular in very specific conditions, in confined spaces, enclosed and poorly ventilated, have been described. However, the evidence must be collected and interpreted”.