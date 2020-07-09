Trump called them “rapists” migrants”, to remind Biden to visit AMLO

Washington.- The democratic presidential candidate, Joe Bidenhe remembered, in the middle of the meeting, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with his American counterpart, Donald Trumpthat it “breaches the launch of its campaign in the year 2016 by the call to the Mexicans.”

In a tweet Bidenwho in the polls, with a view to the presidential elections in November in the Trump Search for re-election, reported that the current President of the United States “has the racism against our latino community”.

And immediately stressed that “we work in partnership with Mexico must. We need to restore dignity and humanity to our immigration system. That’s what I’m going to do as President”

Trump began his 2016 campaign by calling Mexicans are rapists. He spread racism against our Latino community, since. We need to work in partnership with Mexico. We need to restore dignity and humanity to our immigration system. That’s what I’m going to do as President. — Joe Biden (@Joe Biden) 8. July 2020

Translation: “Trump began his campaign in 2016, calling, racist to the Mexicans. He spread the racism among our latino community since then. We need to work in partnership with Mexico. We need to restore dignity and humanity to our immigration system. That’s what I’m going to do as President”.

agv/rcr