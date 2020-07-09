“We are well and good,” says AMLO after a meeting with Trump

The entry in the commercial flight back to Mexico, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador he said that his visit to the United States was to meet with his counterpart, Donald Trump’s short, but very intense, and with a smile said: “we’re the good guys”.

In a video published to your social networks, the holder of the Federal Executive pointed out that in order to get the ball rolling on the facts, the agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) means investment in the region, there are more employment and prosperity for the population.

“We are at the airport Reagan Washington, we have to cope with. We are back in our beloved Mexico, I go with Marcelo (Ebrard, Secretary for Foreign Affairs), Graciela (Marquez, Secretary for economy), our Ambassador in Washington, Martha Bárcena.

“It was a visit with a little time, but very intense, and I think it is very important for the three countries of North America: Canada, United States and Mexico, because they went into the facts of the new trade agreement, and the investment in the region, company, employment, prosperity for our peoples.

“We are now going to Mexico city, we are going to do scale in Miami, because there is no direct flight, but we are all well and good,” he said

It is expected that the flight on which you fly in these moments of President López Obrador and the entourage that accompanied him to his visit to land at 15:00 at the International airport “Benito Juarez” in Mexico city.

