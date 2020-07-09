You know, like why a statue of Benito Juarez in Washington, D. C, the capital of the EU?

On his expected visit to the U.S. capital, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradordeposited on Wednesday flowers at the foot of the statue Benito Juarez (1858-1872), the he as an example in the public service.

The first order of business of López Obrador in Washington, D.C., were the floral offerings, the statue of Benito Juarez, the Merit of Americaand the monument of American President Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865).

Your trip occurs in the middle of the debate in the EU on the necessity of the elimination of the public space and the statues of the generals, slave-holders, who fought on the side Confederation during the civil war (1861-1865)since some groups consider them as symbols of racist.

The statue of Benito Juarez has not suffered an attack, and, on the contrary, is seen as a symbol of the contributions of Mexico to the American culture.

What is its history and how it came to US?

EXCHANGE OF STATUES WITH 50 YEARS OF HISTORY

Half a century ago, in 1966, the then President of the United States Lyndon Johnson (1963-1969) visited Mexico city to give the Mexicans a statue of Lincoln, which was a replica of the monument of the famous architect Augustus Saint-Gaudens Sculptures in Chicago.

The statue, which Johnson gave to Mexico is currently in the Lincoln Parkin the South zone of Polanco in Mexico city.

The figure of Lincoln is popular in Mexico, because, if I was one of the legislators of the Congress of the United States, is strongly opposed to U.S. intervention in Mexico (1846-1848), and later as a head of state, French intervention in Mexico rejected.

In response to this gesture of friendship on the part of Johnson, Mexico the American people gave a statue of Benito Juárez.