282,283 positive cases of covid add-19 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

The Secretariat of health Federal (Ssa) reported in a press conference that the number of confirmed cases the new strain of the Corona Virus covid-19 increased 282,283 in Mexico.

While the suspected cases are in 80,988 and assets 29,129.

In the meantime, other 336,373 have given, negative and 699,994 people were examined.

