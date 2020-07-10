AMLO emerged unscathed from the meeting with Trump, but with a cameo role in the Us elections: The guardian

The President of Mexico, visited the last 8 and 9. Of June to meet with the White house in Washington, D.C., with the President, Donald Trump (photo: EFE)

The visit of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in the United States to a meeting with the representatives of the country there is a wave of criticism and compliments for the performance of the tabasco in Washington created who was the last of the 8. and 9. July in American territory, and took part in several official events.

The British newspaper The Guardianstresses that, when you consider that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has constantly attacked the image of the Mexican, the President of Mexico was “unimpressed” by the visit, but don’t leave aside that the Assembly has been distributed by the campaign of his namesake, head to the next presidential elections.

On the other hand, the critical perspectives on what was happening during the bilateral meeting who visited the two politicians with major business people and officials of the respective country, very diverse. For its part, the noted British pointed out that:

The trip to Washington was a paradox: a celebration of free trade with North America by two of protectionism and one of the leading Mexicans, criticising “neo-liberalism” in praise of billionaires for the “social concern”.

Saved some, as mentioned López Obrador “it has docilely accepted the claims of the United States,” but he also won praise at the conclusion of the Assembly, “as the representative of a free, democratic and sovereign” as tweeted Álvaro Delgado Gómez, a columnist for the newspaper The Herald of Mexico.

But neither The Guardian or the population in General, overlooked on the left of that the campaign of Trump didn’t take long, and you use that to your advantage the statements of Lopez Obrador where praised to its namesake by showing “respect” from Mexico and “do not treat us like a colony”.

The President of Mexico, the humiliation was praised also by “easy to avoid”, said the British newspaper. (Photo: Bloomberg)

This, above all, the answer to the votes of Democrats like Joe Biden, who recalled how, starting in 2016, Donald Trump called them “rapists Mexicans”.

“Trump has capitalized on this to the script. And will continue to do so until the day of the elections, “ said Carlos Heredia, professor at the centre for research and teaching in Economics, in accordance with The Guardian.

The President of Mexico the humiliation was praised also by “easy to avoid”said the British newspaper. In addition to that “the visit stressed relations surprisingly warm from the barren Mexican and his us counterpart”.

Among other things, the political polarization of the country reflected in the reactions was that the visit of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the neighboring country. A newspaper found The Financial showed how 59% of Mexican respondents supported the trip to Washington, while 85% of the trump rejected.

Another point of criticism was the Mexican head of state, rather than the expression of a certain position during the visit, the only supported US, which showed that the U.S. executive. (Photo: Bloomberg)

In addition to this meeting, is the Mexican context, in which, although the President remains a popular figure, “surveys show that concerns about dealing with issues such as crime, the economy and the pandemic of Covid-19”.

Another point of criticism was the Mexican head of state, that instead of the expression of a unique position during the visit, the only supported US, which showed that the U.S. executive. Heredia also said that “the people go not to the assessment of the effects of the journey itself, but of the President, the decision to Washington.”

On the other hand, the historian and political analyst José Antonio Crespo said that the current government has focused on routine criticize given to former presidents of the “minions”, as we try to good relations between the two Nations.

