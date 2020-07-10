- Baahubali The Beginning turns 5: How SS Rajamouli’s film changed Indian cinema forever The Indian Express
- 5 years of Baahubali: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on the challenging scenes, its influence on her career & more PINKVILLA
- Prabhas gets nostalgic as ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ completes 5 years; shares a post! Times of India
- Prabhas Gets Nostalgic as Baahubali Clocks 5 Years, Shares Special Video from the Film News18
- 5 Years of Baahubali: The Beginning: Prabhas gets nostalgic as he treats fans with an epic poster PINKVILLA
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...