Baboon nearly the construction in Kenya kills man after this fall-A TV

“/> Despite the blow, the man who fell from a building in Kenya, because a baboon on the Stand, to tell the story. Photo: Special.

A Baboon wild made Man fell from the fourth floor of a building in Nairobi, the capital of Kenyaaccording to a video published on social networks; for some reason, the Man it was on the roof of the building, but was met with a BaboonAnimal, belongs to the order of primates, to which he seemed to attack it, so that the subject lost his balance and went into the void.

The Kenyans.co.ke, local media disseminated the video in the Annex Man fall out of the building, because of the Baboon; the victim was beaten, a few slices of the conservation of the injuries were on the ground floor, in one of his arms, to the astonishment of the people, they surrounded the building and shouted to try to warn the young man, but without satisfactory results.

The Man broke his left arm, suffered deep cuts on the thumb and on the right cheek; how the Kenyans.co.ke, the citizens of Kenya I wanted compensation from the government after the suffering, the wounds, and wondered what would have happened if the Baboon Attack on a child: “If possible, I would like to be paid to the authorities, I will take action, but first I’ll time you, to have a rest”.