Cardi B shows in Instagram your treatment for skin lightening

The last time KARDi B to bear to share the video with day to day on Instagram, and in particular, various tricks of the aesthetic which he had while in custody.

This week, for example, called for your expert beauty trust, Fatima, at his home in Atlanta to prove that the treatment will help, allegedly whitening the entrance of the vagina and groin.

“You know, sometimes you need the blade quickly, because time in General, and, in the end, makes your vagina even darker,” he explained to his disciples.

Despite the sincerity with which he expressed in this regard in the record, which you can download in your account on the social network to explain why there was a desire to try this method was a sin of modesty, and you could only see their legs open on the stretcher.

KARDi, he wanted to explain that, as usual, does not resort to aggressive, which promise to brighten skin, but makes an exception in certain parts of the body, including the anus.

Naya Rivera: Dan died the actress from “Glee” who disappeared in a lake in California“data-reactid=”25″>Naya Rivera: Dan died the actress from “Glee” who disappeared in a lake in California

A young teacher actress Gina Lollobrigida will be judged to squander his fortune“data-reactid=”26″>A young teacher actress Gina Lollobrigida will be judged to squander his fortune

Daughter Dona Ramona publishes unpublished photos of his father and causes lots of buzz on the network“data-reactid=”27″>Daughter Dona Ramona publishes unpublished photos of his father and causes lots of buzz on the network