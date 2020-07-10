Christopher Landau In The Palatinate. Thanks to the Ambassador a gift of AMLO

After his return from the United States, the Ambassador Christopher Landau he thanked the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador the guayabera chiapas gave it to you.

The American diplomat said that thanks to social networks, the gift is perfect and you can wear it with much pride.

This beautiful guayabera in chiapas, gave me the President @lopezobrador_ on the occasion of his trip to. Fits Me perfect and I wear it with pride. Thank You, Mr President! pic.twitter.com/NoSiBQD14t Ambassador Christopher Landau (@USAmbMex) 9. July 2020

The Ambassador of the United States in Mexico indicated that the gift was on the occasion of the visit of the President of Mexico to Washington, where the Mexican state has been received-in-chief, by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

This Thursday, the entourage of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the U.S. Ambassador returned to Mexican soil.

You can also read: With the celebration of the virtual Ambassador Landau tops celebration for U.S. independence

kl