Confirm, THE to be transmitted through the air from Covid-19 in closed rooms

Mexico.- The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized that there are conditions that can coronavirus Covid-19 it transmitted via the air in closed spaces.

According to the newspaper Of the country, WHO updates the document, where it details the modes of transmission of the new virus. For the first time, the so-called included “Aerosols“the small Particles They remain hanging in the air, and infect who inhale them.

The Infections Covid-19 be easier to occur in closed environments would, as restaurants, Nightclubs, places of worship or offices to work where the people scream, talk or sing very high.

“A susceptible person may inhale aerosols, and could be infected, if aerosols containing the virus in sufficient quantity to cause infection, that the receiver”, it is specified in the document, quoted by the Spanish daily newspaper.

On Tuesday, 7. July, Benedetta Allegranzi, an officer of the WHOsaid that the “possibility of a transfer by air in public places, especially full of people, it can not be ruled out”. He explained, however, that it requires, all the evidence possible before taking more stringent measures in this direction.

On Monday, a group of 239 international scientists urge on the WHO and the international medical community the infections through the air, in an article published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases Oxford.

The establishment insisted on Tuesday that the outbreak of the “acceleration, and we have not reached the peak of the pandemic,” in the words of its Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

With information from AFP