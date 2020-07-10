Coronavirus, 9. July. Mexico total 282 thousand cases per Covid; there are 33 thousand people

The health Secretariat reported that Mexico recorded 282 283 thousand positive cases to reports Covid-19, 7 EUR 280 more than the numbers yesterday, as well as 33 TEUR 526 deathsan increase of 730 compared to the previous day.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Director of epidemiology, noted 29 EUR 129 cases until the epidemic is active, is to say that a prisoner transferred in the last 14 days and may still have the virus, in Mexico city, the company with the highest number of active cases, more than 3 thousand.

He added that it is presumed to be 2 thousand 283 deaths and more than 700 deaths and positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours occurred on dates.

On the Hospital Occupancythe official mentioned that throughout the country there are 29 thousand to comply with 794 beds Covid-19, 16 thousand 280 are available and 13 thousand 514 occupied.

He commented that there are beds, a total of 9 TEUR 932 intensive care or device on a mechanical ventilator for respiratory support, of which 6 thousand 240 are available, and 3 thousand 692 occupied.

Beds General, Tabasco, Nayarit and Nuevo Leon maintained the highest occupancy of 84%, 77% and 69%, while in beds reviews, Baja California with a capacity utilisation of 52%, state of Mexico, 51%, and the score is 50%.

