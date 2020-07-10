Coronavirus. EU records record of hiv infections, with 65 thousand 500 in 24 hours

The United States has recorded a new record of infections coronavirus in one day this Thursday, with more than 65 thousand and 500 new cases in 24 hoursso reported the Johns-Hopkins-University.

The total number of registered cases of Covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic 3.1 million, exceeding the previous record dated Tuesday, with more than 60 thousand 200 cases.

The concern for the spread of the virus is on the rise in the United States, in the last few weeks, experienced an outbreak of infections in the South and West of the country and by far the most affected country in absolute numbers.

“We are in a very difficult situation,” said Thursday the infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, White house adviser on the crisis of the coronavirus.

The re-opening of the country instead of “ignore all of the recommended steps. It is not the right way to do this, we need to rethink and do it differently”, according to the experts, in a conference call organized by the means of political journalism The hill.

“The States need to stop the process of desconfinamiento,” he added, however, he who does not believe in the need to “return to a complete shutdown.”

President Donald Trump these daily records can be minimized.

“For the umpteenth time, the reason why we have so many cases, in comparison with other countries, which is not much better than us, is that test Amos a lot more and a lot better,” he said on Twitter on Thursday of this week.

