Coronavirus.- France added a further 14 killed by coronavirus and nearly 30,000 deaths

The health authorities in France have informed this Thursday that they have found another 14 dead because of the COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the total number of deaths in 29.979 from the beginning of the pandemic.

In a statement, the Ministry of health noted that we are at the moment to investigate 129 possible outbreaks of the Corona Virus in the country, where they are now 7.177 the people in the hospital. This balance remains negative, despite the fact that you have registered, other 79 income in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 512 patients hospitalized in the intensive care unit, 17 fewer than the previous day. The regions of ile-de-France, Great, Provenza-Alpes-Costa Azul and Altos de France to concentrate 70 percent of the patients in the intensive care unit.

The French government is alerted, in addition, to an increase in interventions in the home on suspicion of COVID-19. Calls to the ambulance service have also increased. In addition, 145 people went to the emergency room since Wednesday after showing symptoms.