Coronavirus.- France added a further 14 killed by coronavirus and nearly 30,000 deaths

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
7


Alain Jocard/AFP/dpa – file – Europa Press

The health authorities in France have informed this Thursday that they have found another 14 dead because of the COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the total number of deaths in 29.979 from the beginning of the pandemic.


By Europa Press

Thursday, 09. July 2020 21:47

