Coronavirus. WHO calls for the unity of the Nations after the withdrawal of the United States

According to the The output of the United States of the world health organization (WHO)the Director of the Agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called, in tears, to remain in the international unit, United front to combat the coronavirus, because, he said, “the divisions” “ground gain”.

“The divisions among us make the virus gains ground” and “we will not be able to defeat the pandemic, when we are separated,” said the Director-General of WHO in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The biggest threat that we face today, not the virus itself, but the lack of leadership and solidarity,” stressed the Director-General of the WHO.

“I hope you la crisis that defines our age all remember that the best way forward and the only way forward is together,” he added.

The UN, widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic, the new coronavirus, also announced the creation of an independent group of experts to a “honest assessment” of dealing with the crisis and prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

“I am proud to announce that the former Prime Minister (new Zealand), Helen Clark, and former President (Liberia), Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf agreed, co-Chairman of the valuation Committee (…) in the preparation and response to pandemics,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“I can just imagine two personalities, for the implementation of this independent honest assessment and help us to understand what is happening and what we need to do to avoid similar tragedies in the future,” he added.

“This can’t be one of those panels of well-respected reports, go to the shelves. We need to share in a global conversation, these lessons are difficult and turn them into action,” said Tedros.

He said that the Jury is informed of an independent management, the member States about their work and lead monthly meetings.

One of the points of criticism, which went by the WHO specifically designed it for the recommend the use of protective masks and declare a global health emergency. In addition, the United States criticized excessive deference to China, where the virus originated last December.

For this reason, the United States, one of the main supports of the financial institution confirmed his departure from the who, the the effects within a year.

Tedros warned that the current situation brought to light the inequalities in health care and the divisions in the companies. “It is exposed to, the existing inequalities Extension and deepening of the rifts between us,” he said, warning that this situation shows that the “goal” of the world “intertwined”.

