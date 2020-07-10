Covid-19. Russia will present to Latin American drug against coronavirus

Russia starts this Friday in a video conference Latin America “the first drug for the treatment of Covid-19″called Avifavir, with “the purpose of the initiation of negotiations and for their care in the entire region,” said The Central American Parliament.

The legislature of the isthmus, he explained in a press release that the lecture will be conducted “as” part of a cooperation agreement between the Central American Parliament, and Russia, in “the framework of international efforts to combat the pandemic, the Corona-Virus in Latin America”.

The drug was approved by the Ministry of health of Russia on the 29th of may, as the first drug of its kind in the world” and “is based on the drug’s international nonproprietary name Favipiravir against the coronavirus,” according to the Parlacen.

“It is expected that a large presence of the representatives of countries such as Chile, Colombia and Bolivia, as well as agencies and specialized committees, the note of the video-conference over the medication,” said the press.

The presentation of the anti-viral drugs, planned for 09:00 local time (15:00 GMT), is organized by the Embassy of Russia in Guatemala, in its quality of observer and member of the Central American Parliament, under the auspices of the regional unit.

“It is present there, representatives of the regional parliaments in Latin America and the Caribbean; the Andean Parliament, Latin American Parliament, the Caribbean, and the Mercosur Parliament, and by a part of the Central American Parliament, the President of the Nadia De Leon”, apostilló the press release.

The The Central American Parliament also reported that the Ministry of industry and trade of the Russian Federation “already has requests for the delivery of Avifavir on the part of States” of Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

On Wednesday, in Moscow, the Russian Ministry of health Koronavir, of the company R registered-Pharm, the third drug to combat the Covid-19 created on the basis of the flu experimental Japanese favipiravir, as recorded in the State Register of medicines.

The first drug was, the Avifavir, produced by the Russian Fund of Direct investments and the company’s KhimRar, followed by Areplivir, the company Promomed.

The Cases of Covid-19 on the planet rose this Thursday to 11.8 million, while the deceased 544 TEUR 739, according to the figures from the world health organization (WHO)whose Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recognized that in many countries, the pandemic is still “out of control”.

