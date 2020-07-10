Crisis on Infinite’s album, is the order of the heads | Tv | Entertainment

In CW Arrowverse close to start more crossovers to date. The crisis in the Lands of the Infinite will unite all the heroes and villains from different universe lands CW; it’s the Anti-Monitor, which will allow all of these realities reach to connect, to avoid his plan to destroy the multiverse.

Superman “Superman Returns” and ” Batman the animated series

The main attraction of this crossover are different characters from different lands, which will appear on the screen Superman Brandon Routh will look like a version of “historical” characters inspired by Superman Kingdom Come, it should be noted that Superman is one and the same movie that was released in 2006.

Kevin Conroy, who voiced Bruce Wayne and Batman in a cartoon series, comes as a version of Bruce Wayne Kingdom Come. The surprise for many was the appearance of Tom Welling as Clark Kent and Lois lane Erica durance, repeated characters, who performed in the series of Smallville.

Schedule of the head of the Crisis on Infinite album

Cross-over the five parts of CW will start on Sunday, December 8, and runs until Tuesday, 14 October, every episode will have a premiere in each of the different DC series.

These dates and the order of the output sections of the Crisis on the Land are Endless:

Sunday, December 8: Supergirl – “Part One” – 8PM (Ecuador/Colombia/Peru)

– “Part One” – 8PM (Ecuador/Colombia/Peru) Monday, December 9: Batwoman – “Part Two” – 8PM (Ecuador/Colombia/Peru)

– “Part Two” – 8PM (Ecuador/Colombia/Peru) On Tuesday, December 10: Flash – “Part Three” – 8PM (Ecuador/Colombia/Peru)

After Chapter three will be until January 2020, the last two episodes will be released the same evening:

Tuesday, January 14: Arrow – “Four parts,” – 8PM (Ecuador/Colombia/Peru)

– “Four parts,” – 8PM (Ecuador/Colombia/Peru) Tuesday, January 14: Legends of Tomorrow “Party of Five” – 8PM (Ecuador/Colombia/Peru)

The Prime Minister, the Crisis in the Lands of the Infinite in Latin America

In countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and other episodes usually are visible through the channel Warner Channel, but with one or two weeks delay.

When all episodes are released, they will all be available through streaming app The CW the next day. (E)