Criticism of Rosalia, as you have done on coronavirus

Rosalia shared a video in their social networks, stating that test PCR for coronavirus. However, the images cause controversy after Hector Castiñeiranurse account Nurse Rich on Twitter and Instagram, said test “poorly made”.

Sanitary explained that in the video you can see how “nurses are poorly protected and over introduce a bad smear“. And wrote that the test is performed correctly it would be strange “to give”positive”.

In addition, Castiñeira it also became known that “a tampon is introduced to handle, remove” and that if “sampling is bad, the test is not valid”. And finished, saying that “if Rosalia must pass an exam, repeat”.