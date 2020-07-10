Death of the mayor of Seoul, because of compassion, and raises questions

The police reveal that there is no evidence of a crime in the place, but refused, the cause of death.

SEOUL

The sudden death of the The mayor of Seoulapparently involved in a complaint of sexual harassmenthas caused Samples of condolences to the public even if he has doubts about a man who forged his career as a politician-slash-by the reforms, and as a even as a feminist, explained.

Park Won-soon was found dead on a wooded hill North of Seoul on the morning of Friday, approximately seven hours after his daughter, the police had reported that he had left a voice-message”, similar to a last will and testament, ” and left his home. The authorities began a massive search for the man for 64 years, Rescue dogs found his body.

The police pointed out that there is no evidence of a crime in the place, but refused to reveal the cause of death. On the morning of Friday, the authorities in Seoul said, that would spread the request of his family, what they described as the `last will and testament of the Parks that was found in his residence.

I’m so sorry for all of you. I would like to thank all those who have been with me,” said the letter, which was shown in the television.

He asked that his remains were cremated and scattered on the graves of their parents. Park was a prominent figure in South Korean politics.

Exabogado of human rights, led to two groups of civilians, the most influential of the country and he was the mayor of the capital, with a population of 10 million since 2011. It was widely regarded as the leading liberal candidate for the presidency at the conclusion of the mandate of her ally and current President Moon Jae-in in 2022.

His death shocked many. Your followers slogans cried and shouted as ‘we love You’ and ‘sorry’ as his body came to a hospital in Seoul. His name was the word of the most popular search in some of the most important sites of the Internet and the social networks were filled with messages of condolences. The presenter of the morning program, under the tears broke out on Friday morning and could not talk any more about the Park.

Really respected… I hope I can fulfill all your dreams in the sky,” said Kim Young-hyun, a business man, 48 years old, close to the city hall of Seoul.

***MJPR***

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.