It gransonrisa will make your day will Shine without interruption.

Friday, Dream Kardashian was a spontaneous model when your dad Rob Kardashian published a Cute photo Twitter. Girl 2 years showed his best smile, as he stood in the garden, and left to watch super warm and comfortable. Dream led warm onesie and Gucci sneakers white Gucci. Also wore a fur coat over white.

In the photo, Dream says, and laughs, in the Fund. “Bling blaww Burr,” wrote Rob at the tender photo with my daughter.

Supporters of Rob Twitter absolutely loved the photo, and part of our party was a test. Photographer Alberto Flowersthat worked a lot with Ariana Grandehe wrote: “It’s such a gentle, brother.”