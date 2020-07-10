Ebrard says, that the SRE has already begun the process to bring Canada-Zerón, fugitive from justice

Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico has already begun, with Canada about the legal process for the completion of the delivery of Tomás Zerón, extitular of the Agency of the criminal investigation.

Mexico City, July 10 (But).– The Chancellor Mexican Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón in the morning, announced that the Secretariat for Foreign Affairs is already doing to bring the work as a diplomat and legal, from Canada to Tomás Zerón de Luciowho qualifies as a refugee from justice in Mexico through its relationship with the “the historical truth“an investigation failed over the disappearance of 43 students Ayotzinapa.

The Chancellor said in the conference from the National Palace, that “the impunity is not” follows in the investigation that the office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR) against the exfuncionario.

The foreign Minister was very short, explained to the media that the Mexican government called the government of Canada to accelerate the delivery of Tomás Zerón, as he put it in his time with the U.S. authorities in the case of César Duarte, Governor of Chihuahua, who was in Florida on Wednesday, from 21 orders of arrest in in Mexico.

“We don’t start something similar with Tomas Zeno in Canada, the impunity, that is,” said Marcelo Ebrard.

“Our role is to guarantee that, if you happen to cases of this kind, the delivery, because it is an important task of the Secretariat to ensure that its procedures are implemented in accordance with the laws and successfully,” he added.

Zeron de Lucio, was an officer in the vicinity, Enrique Peña Nieto. If the parents disappeared 43 normalistas, bat his resignation to the Agency of Criminal investigation (AIC) was directly assigned as the adviser to the presidency of the Council.

The holder of the office of the attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, said since July last year 2, you know to find where exactly the exfuncionario. The statement was made during an interview for the Millennium.

After that, the journalist Alejandro Dominguez asked if the extradition request is asked, a country in which the public Prosecutor’s office, said that the pair that declared that all efforts be made, in accordance with the law.

Gertz Manero said, is to hope that, once the delivery of the exprocurador that with his statement “one of the other former Covenant,” and to know the whole reality about the disappearance of the 43 normalistas of Ayotzinapa.

Zerón de Lucio, extitular the AIC, funded in June, a remedy of amparo against the order for arrest, requested by a Federal judge in Guerrero, for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of torture and disappearance in the case of Ayotzinapa.

The order for his arrest was issued by the ag office at 10. March last, so that the Interpol placed a red chip for his catch in overseas, after the Federal government’s reporting to the who had access the newspaper Reform, Zerón would have to escape to Canada.

The indictment against Zerón de Lucio on the charge of torture, disappearance, change the scene of the crime, the loss and the obfuscation of the evidence that emerged after the events of the October 28, 2014 in the river San Juan in Cocula, Guerrero, the date of the alleged unlawful, and without the company of his lawyer, Agustín García Reyes, “The Chereje”, one of the persons involved in the discovery of the remains of the 43 normalistas.

To investigate In a report the main study Board of forestry June 25, 2019, warning that the former officer ordered that the experts of the former attorney-general’s OFFICE, to prevent the search for human remains only in the river,,, the whole of the area.

For this reason, sources of Ministerial level to ensure that there is sufficient evidence to confirm that Tomás Zerón de Lucio and his team of AIC produced the report “the historical truth” about the disappearance and the murder of the normalistas of Ayotzinapa.