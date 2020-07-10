Eiza Gonzalez looks suit bra in Beverly hills

Actress Eiza Gonzalez was spotted when leaving medical center in Beverly hills, California.

Star Baby Driver came out, decorated with a pair of jeans in the style of a fisherman with a white sleeveless blouse, which bore the image of the bra, and its slim silhouette.

The model, 30 years old, has completed her outfit with a black belt, bag and red glasses, and boots of black leather with heel width.

Photo: Grosby Group

Eiza dropped the hair in light waves peinadas to the side and used cubrebocas white, to implement measures of protection against pandemic coronavirus.

The Mexican star turned in a medical center, nearly a week since his return to the U.S., but did not report the reason for his visit.

During your stay in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, Eiza Gonzalez spent a dream vacation with Timothée Chalamet that sparked rumors about the novel actors.

Both stars moved to your private flight to Cabo San Lucas with a group of friends, and they lived in a luxurious resort for five days, according to People magazine.

Chalamet only Dating year actress Lily-rose Depp, with whom she starred in the film “The King”. In addition, the actor was released from Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, at that time he studied at the art school La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in new York.

In Eiza was connected to fleeting relationships and Josh Duhamel, Luke Bracey and Liam Hemsworth with his jump to fame in Hollywood.

