Emilio Lozoya has Odebrecht shots from the event and use them when you can, save him: Santiago Nieto

After Santiago Nieto, who is considered the criminal defense of Emilio Lozoya the recordings of the ag ' to look at the office, dependency, what scope you have.

Mexico City, July 10 (But).– Emilio Lozoya, former CEO of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), You would have Recordings could you studied in your defense for the crimes associated in Mexico with the case of Odebrecht, said Santiago Nieto Castillo, Owner of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to the Secretariat of Finance and Public credit.

“Mr Lozoya and his defense of the recordings was increased, we had to wait to see the contents of these recordings,” said grandson castle Millennium and Excélsior.

He explained that as soon as you determine reviewed the office of the attorney General of the Republic, what is the scope you have.

In an interview with journalist Elisa Alan for Millennium he stated that the criterion of the possibility means that it could be avoided by the criminal action against Emilio Lozoya, “but that also depends on the quality of the information, the input” and the time, the procedure would remain in jail.

In the same spirit, the journalist Ana Lilia Pérez, who has specialized in investigations of corruption in the energy sector.

“With the possibility of criteria, Lozoya, involved supervisors could be to the advantages of the crimes, which are, in principle, money laundering, bribery, and conspiracy”, the journalist said in an interview with However,. “In its scope increases, this figure criterion of opportunity could allow a person to avoid going to jail,” he added.

In accordance with the National code of criminal procedure (CNPP), there is a free card out of jail to Lozoya Austin, called the criterion of possibility.

“The application of the criteria of the option extinguishes the criminal offence with regard to the offender, or participant, in which providing for the application of this criterion, benefit”, reads the article 257 of the CNPP.

Irregularities FLAGSHIP

Emilio Lozoya Austin investigated, especially by irregularities in connection with Odebrecht and Agro nitrogen.

Between 2013 and 2015 in Pemex, the two contracts (folios PXR-OP-SILN-SPR-CPMAC-A-4-14 and DCPA-OP-GCP-DGTRI-A-3-15) of the construction company Norberto Odebrecht, even if the company’s costs were not “within the average price on the market”, and despite the fact that the company is “not in accordance with the experience and technical abilities to perform the work” requested the ASF is referred to in the Public in 2016 (report, 16-6-90T9M-04-0479 479-OF).

It was in 2012-2013, when Lozoya would have been millionaires bribes and donations on behalf of the PRI, by Odebrecht, to facilitate the award of contracts.

According to a research published by the Brazilian newspaper Or Balloonsince he received as a vice-coordinator of International Affairs ” in the transition team of enrique Peña Nieto, Lozoya began to 10 million US dollars in bribes from Odebrecht.

Of these dates, Odebrecht, two contracts for an amount of EUR 4 thousand, has signed 127 million 310 thousand 900 pesos for infrastructure work in connection with the “use of sewage” of the refinery Miguel Hidalgo. But these two contracts involved probable damage to the Public coffers of the Federal a minimum amount of 953 million 278 thousand 744 pesos, refer to data from the Public account in 2016.

For the celebration of contracts, which included the Board of Directors of Pemex –with Videgaray and in different areas of your company-and its sub-areas, refining and Industrial processing has been approved and is in favour of the setting of Odebrecht.

–With information from Efren Flores.