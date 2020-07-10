EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Enrique Ponce, recorded with his girlfriend in Mexico

On the second day the court Hollywood actor, Johnny Deppagainst the British newspaper “The Sun”, because the imaginary slanderit exesposa Amber Heard testified and revealed that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, in hit at some point, to mock one of his tattoos.

The pair, which is located in the heart of events since the termination of the marriage, three years ago, came face-to-face in court in London, where the actor, 57, has filed a lawsuit against the British newspaper “The Sun”, accusing the publisher to turn it into “maltratador women” and “monster”, after the publication of the article, which pointed out, to hit him exmujer.

Photo: EFE

The actress 33 years, testified that the actor hit her once, under the influence toxic substances to mock one of his tattoos, and presented as evidence several photos, like a table with four lines cocaineone BUNKER and alcoholic beverages, as he told Hurd was ‘Breakfast’, from Johnny. In addition, the image which appears in the game “Men of scissor hands”,” unconscious on the floor.

The pictures were taken heard at his home in Los Angeles in 2013, and in accordance said was insulted by her words and actions physically after abused the tattoo that the actor has the inscription “Winona Forever”, the memory of their trysts with the actress, but then changed it to “Wine Forever” (“drunkard forever”).

“Miss Hurd was making fun of that tattoo,” said the lawyer, the defender of “The Sun”. “Did you hit Mrs. Hurd in the face, and it was the first time that happened,” he said.

Photos. AFP

For his part, the actor 57 years old, he agreed that there was a relapse of alcohol and drugs that day, but denies that he hit him exesposa, in addition, he was called before a Judge Amber single “narcissistic psychopath and a calculator that he married in order to develop in their career.”

“That’s not true,” said Depp. “Don’t put him in amber.”

Hero “Aquaman” has been removed from the finger with El shaarawy and presented a photo, which shows one of the bruises that allegedly called his exmarido, claiming that in the middle has a split personality.

It is expected that in this case also immersed evidence from exprejas Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradisthose who openly say that the actor is not a man of violence.