Geraldine Ponce, the Deputy of the Brunette was that a trend from a Fake News

According to a note on Twitter, Geraldine Ponce, mp from Morena, said the Fake News (photo: Instagram @geraldineponcem)

Social networks are shook that a “joke” to climb, in order to establish itself, as a story, false he was involved Geraldine PonceA Member Of The Federal The movement of National Regeneration (Morena).

And this is a photo of flight, addressed to the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador the Position of the United States on the basis of his encounter with Donald Trump a woman on Board, who was appointed as a Deputy for Tepic, Nayarit.

In the beginning, it just seemed meme; however, professional voices as a writer and journalist Alberto Tavira and The Herald Mexico commented on it in a serious way, which means, an event that could disrupt Beatriz Gutierrez Müller, Wife of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Deputy Federal desminitió the innuendo of the media (photo: Twitter / @GeraldinePonceM)

“Social networks explode with pictures, allegedly belonging to the Federal delegates Geraldine Ponce on Board the same flight on which he traveled, President López Obrador in the United States. The morenista last night uploaded a picture on his FB with a location in Nayarit,” he wrote Tavira on their official Twitter account.

“The plane in which he traveled López Obrador to the meeting with Donald Trump allegedly I was also on Board the Congresswoman Geraldine Ponce“he wrote the copy The Herald Mexico.

Both the journalists and the media is trying to say nothinghowever , no editorial Board, with gender perspective it would have the topic avoided, as many readers could be that the presence of Ponce Mendez in the plane came with an alleged incident in may 2019 in the some of the media reported an alleged complaints of dr. Gutiérrez Müller at the approach of nayarit with her husband.

The journalist Tavira labelling (photo: Twitter / @betotavira)entered

Immediately after the publication of through the middle, Ponce came out to defend, to respond to his right, and he replied that he regretted the publication of:

“I regret the lack of professionalism that the Community Manager The Herald Mexico in this publication a ridiculous rumor in order to damage my image definitely made it clear” that the medium has always been a good exercise of journalism.

“I’m sure of that The Herald Mexico has democracy a commitment, conscientiousness and the journalistic with the truth; you free our the of the #Fake news, “he added.

Photo of the mp with the President (photo: file)

Part of this problem is aesthetic criteria about the image of Geraldine Poncethe objetivizan optics and popular despise their professional workhe has participated, with great success, in the five competitions of beauty, which is broken down as follows:

1.- Queen of the fair the Corn Xalisco in 2012

2.- A participant in Our Beauty-Nayarit 2013

3.- You can win in Our Beauty-Nayarit 2015

4.- The winner of the second place of Our Beauty Mexico in 2016

5.- Winner of Our Beauty-Digital-2016

Geraldine donated all of his agunaldo to give away toys for children in Tepic (photo: Twitter / @GeraldinePonceM)

However, the work is of Mary Geraldine Ponce Mendez26-years goes beyond these aesthetic canons.

A native of Xalisco, Nayarit, Deputy morenista was 4 born. In April 1994, is a graduate of the career Engineering Business Management the The technological Institute of Tepica public institution with a curriculum of 15 degrees, a masters and a phd. The Secretary-General of the Commission, the budget and the Public account and is a member of two others: Sport and Foreign relations.

He also expressed his support for the community should be to save what you did in December of last year, as he spent his entire to buy Christmas toys for the children with greater lag of Tepic.

Through his Twitter account, said the mp, that the 140,504 pesos received by him concept were donated for the purchase of toys.

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC

The awkward moment that the President-couple: Lopez Obrador, his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez and a member of Parliament, came to the representative

Beatriz Gutierrez is a message sent to Geraldine Ponce, member of Parliament and former beauty Queen, who came to AMLO

Lopez Obrador said he has a “good friendship” with the Congresswoman Geraldine Ponce