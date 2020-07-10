Huachicoleo maritime: Emilio Lozoya is also investigated for the theft of fuel at sea, reported FIU

The UIF has filed four complaints against Emilio Lozoya, a former Director of Pemex (photo: Ben Stansall/AFP)

The Financial Intelligence unit (UIF) of the Secretariat of Finance and Public credit (SHCP) investigated the possible involvement of Emilio Lozoya Austin, former CEO of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), in the theft of fuel at sea.

Santiago Nieto Castilloexplains The Economist “this is about the illegal activities in the years in which Lozoya, General Director of Pemex was. The theft was made to the ships materials the Transport of fuel. Here is a view of a link with Odebrecht, a society, where the Brazilians had to be involved.”

The termination of the case already filed by the FIU to the General Prosecutor of the Republic. Santiago Nieto said that it is one of the four complaints against Lozoya Austin and there are two processes of investigation that are advanced, but not the end of the body. A case in connection with the purchase of a shipyard in Spain and the other with Fertinal.

In November 2013, the Board of Directors of the PMI-HBV, a subsidiary of the Mexican oil company, which, on a proposal from the Loyoza Austin Shares bought by a shipbuilding concern, call J. barriersthis was while the process begins with a bankruptcy, the investment was to buy EUR 51 million, 51 percent.

In may, PMI HBV-ready from their participation in the court 5.1 Million Euro (about 130 billion pesos according to the exchange rate), according to a report to the Securities and exchange Commission of the United States.

The oil company explained in the earnings per 833 million pesos, You are not in the consolidated results.

But the evidence that was shown to Santiago, grandson of Emilio Loyoza date, starting in 2017, if the first was the proprietor of the Specialized public Prosecutor for election crimes (Fepade), and presents information on the relationship between Odebrecht and Lozoya Austin, but the case has not moved ahead, because the grandson was dismissed.

“Do not, fili, or phobias“said the owner of the FIU. “It is a case that is symptomatic. Mexico is one of the few countries that does not have the led, until the process each officer connection with the case of Odebrecht. This is one of the reasons why the country is in the situation so bad in the ranking of Transparency International, the corruption is. We are at the Position 138, i.e., 40 places below Brazil and Peru, has a lot to this topic”.

When comparing the research that has been done to his time with Fepade and what is happening now in the UIF, in the case of the last is that you have more access to financial information and is a good example to The Economist to find“, is a network of financial, tax evasion, and, of course, the embezzlement in the context of illicit enrichment. We have found the transfer of $ 3.4 million of AHMSA to a subsidiary of Odebrecht and from there, stick Holding, in the possession of the Lord. Lozoya. In addition, there are several transfers from the pay of several thousand Swiss francs.”

Complaints against Romero Deschamps

On the other hand, the FIU also been two complaints filed against Carlos Romero Deschampsthe former leader of the trade Union of Oil, for the diversion of resources, the embezzlement, illicit enrichmentbefore the ag’s office, Secretariat of Public function and u. s. agencies, to determine whether or not you initiate a process.

Santiago Nieto expressed the same publication that the found commercial facades and factureras. “In the plot, you play a very important role for children and families. We also find an international transfer is important; Accounts and real estate in several cities of the United States, in addition to the generation of companies.”

The relatives of Romero Deschamps received the resources of the union and Pemex, he said, the quantities are very important, the transfers that were made without a who had a link with the two entities.

