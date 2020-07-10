Ice hockey is the first sport that provides for a refund by December | other Sports

In pandemic coronavirus impact on sport method cruel, some believe that after the quarantine activity will return gradually, but NHL don’t seem very optimistic, because considering the possibility of resuming before the end of 2020.
The President of the League of the USA (NHL, Gary Bettmanannounced that he is ready to start the new season in December, if it is allowed to terminate running suspended because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.
“If we have to start in November or December, that’s what we study. Let’s try to estimate good, to be wise, it’s not a race to be the first to return,” said bettman.
The NHL is ready to make changes to the calendar, or, finally, health authorities give the green light for players coming back and skating rink.
The current season was suspended on March 12 because of the epidemic, and if I could go back unable to hold matches in July and August, said bettman.
Some other sports like MLB and NBA they saw, to hold the championship in one place, in other sports like Boxing, watching fights behind closed doors with the possibility of streaming.
A nice gesture for tennis in the world
Instagram
What everyone was expecting: Maria Sharapova tennis virtual
Instagram
Will be held a tennis tournament to benefit victims of coronavirus
Instagram
Mario Tennis Aces was the platform selected
Instagram
Will take part models and television stars
Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber will compete in the tournament
Instagram
Will also participate Karlie Kloss and Steve Aoki
Instagram
Ryan Tannehill will make a hollow with Kevin Anderson
Instagram
Paid in the amount of one million dollars
Instagram
Each player will compete individually to donate 25 thousand dollars
Instagram
A nice gesture for tennis in the world
Instagram
What everyone was expecting: Maria Sharapova tennis virtual
Instagram
Will be held a tennis tournament to benefit victims of coronavirus
Instagram
Mario Tennis Aces was the platform selected
Instagram
Will take part models and television stars
Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber will compete in the tournament
Instagram
Will also participate Karlie Kloss and Steve Aoki
Instagram
Ryan Tannehill will make a hollow with Kevin Anderson
Instagram
Paid in the amount of one million dollars
Instagram
Each player will compete individually to donate 25 thousand dollars