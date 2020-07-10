Ice hockey is the first sport that provides for a refund by December | other Sports

In pandemic coronavirus impact on sport method cruel, some believe that after the quarantine activity will return gradually, but NHL don’t seem very optimistic, because considering the possibility of resuming before the end of 2020.

The President of the League of the USA (NHL, Gary Bettmanannounced that he is ready to start the new season in December, if it is allowed to terminate running suspended because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.

“If we have to start in November or December, that’s what we study. Let’s try to estimate good, to be wise, it’s not a race to be the first to return,” said bettman.

The NHL is ready to make changes to the calendar, or, finally, health authorities give the green light for players coming back and skating rink.

The current season was suspended on March 12 because of the epidemic, and if I could go back unable to hold matches in July and August, said bettman.

Some other sports like MLB and NBA they saw, to hold the championship in one place, in other sports like Boxing, watching fights behind closed doors with the possibility of streaming.