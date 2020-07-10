In fixed video Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, who broke the Internet

Apparently Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber good friendshipin this video both stars have joined their voices in song.

At the beginning of this year, many artists and celebrities were invited to an important event on the famous Hollywood walk of fame Hollywood, a celebration was in honor of Sir Lucian Grainge, some stars were Hailee of Steinfeld, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.

A lot video event has surprised Internet users, as they pointed to the fact that Sean Luis ignored in Justin Bieber in different cases, fans said that the tension between the two Canadians was very noticeable.

Maybe you like: Justin Bieber admits that defeated the black ” culture

But the day today rumors two of these artists were not very a good relationship was opacados in Scooter BraunManager and producer of the album is shared on your account Instagram a few moments unreleased with this event.

In the post Scooter Braun opened 5 videos in coexistence artists who participated in Hollywood Walk Of Famein the first clip, the Internet users were able to see Shawn Mendes playing the piano, while Justin Bieber she was at his side, singing to the rhythm of the song Tori Kelly.

Scooter Braun andscribio in the description video:

Strange, makeshift sessions

Maybe you interested: Hailey Baldwin shows how was your first kiss with Justin Bieber

In the last video Justin Bieber tI would also like to Express their emotions on a piano, so I played some tunes to the stars that were in the room enjoying the company.

Fans of both artists did not hesitate to Express their surprise, with a few newsduring Scooter Braun disable comments in your post. In this video in interaction between Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber there are more than 51 thousand I like.

No Shawn Mendesno Justin Bieber expressed on disputes and now that these files were available Braun in social networks, some supporters of the singers responded with memes.

I thought that in 2020 will not be surprised even that he saw Sean with Justin Bieber and me to shut up. pic.twitter.com/eJjEVSLnad — ������������������. (@callejondeluz)

July 9, 2020





¡¡¡IN IN!!! Billy Eilish can go to therapy, because he loves Justin Bieber the parents of the singer were concerned about her obsession that her daughter with the music of a canadian singer.