Jennifer Lopez conquest hooded white and tight leggings holographic for Cycling

Jennifer Lopez not cease to impose with an impressive fashion style to follow in his isolation. Diva Bronx blinded, Sunday, July 8, in sweaters with the sensational clothes, sports total white to give a real ride on the bike.

Superstar 50 years ago was passed by paparazzi while almost showed her behind the wheel of a car in Hampton, new York, wearing Glamour equipment in noted that their legs were entalladas in colorful leggings holographic.

According to the account in Instagram @StyleJLo the pants were brand Carbon38, while the rest of the dress was made sweatshirt for short hoodiemodel Dragon Skate, Urban Outfitters and a pair of codiciables tennis hi-top by the Kooples.

Of course, J-Lo forgot, helmet protection, which in this case was the color blue, to contrast with it look intact and led sunglasses Quay Australia for protection from the sun in a bright summer day.

Jennifer Lopez falls in love with the style to control the bike

A way out of his luxurious prison, promised Alex Rodriguez and children, who are both procrearon their previous relationship, this is not the first translator for Jenny From The Block ago to ride a bike.

In the past, July 5, earned arising in romantic encounter, velocípedo in the company exbeisbolista. To bypass this neighbors, remained fresh, with micro denim shorts, t-shirts of one tone, Coral and white shoes.

Later, Lopez was removed sweatshirt to stop seeing in body black bands, the Guess brandwhat he wore underneath. In accordance with JustJared, this time don’t forgot appropriate masksignatures Kathy may, to prevent covid-19 brave points.

On the other hand, Rodriguez also left random on a white long sleeve sweater, grey sweat pants and helmet are black. Like his wife, wore a tie and dark lenses.

Also you may be interested in: