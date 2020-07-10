Kanye West suffers from an episode of bipolar disorder

Rapper Kanye Westwhich took place on 4 July announced that it will present as candidate in election of the President of the United States.UNITED States., suffers one episode of it bipolar disorderas reported in the journal People a source close to the contractor.

“Kanye has been for long time. In the past, suffers manic episodes and depressive associated with their bipolar disorder. Now, this won’t happen again”, – said the source, who wished to remain anonymous, also said that the wife of the rapper, the star of television Kim Kardashianworried about him.He adds, is in Los Angeles with 4 children, what they have in common as long as he stays on a ranch he owns in Wyoming.









US President, Donald trump, at a meeting in the oval hall of the White House with rapper Kanye West

(Evan Vucci / AP)













Unpredictable behavior

Depending on the environment, Kim Kardashian is in turmoil

“Who in the confusion and all his family. It’s stress, Who because of Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable,” says the source, who indicates that episodes of music, usually takes about a week, and then returns to a normal life.”

After the announcement of his election campaign at elections in the USA in November this year, the rapper, 43, insisted on his candidacy in several times, despite the many obstacles faced by, for example, the fact that has not yet been registered with the Federal Election Commission.

Kim Kardashian is worried about the mental state of the current husband Kanye West

(Danny Moloshok / Reuters)























“I’m not crazy”

“God gave me clarity and I said that this time,” says the rapper

In a long and rocambolesca an interview published Wednesday in an interview with Forbes magazine, West explained that his campaign slogan “YES!”, and baptized his policy, education name Birthday Party (Party, Birthday, or Birthday), because “when we win, it will be a birthday party, around the world,” he said.

“God gave me clarity and I said that this time,” he said of his decision to run in 2020, when he said that his mental health after suffered from “hospital emergency” for 2016. “I was out there, ended up in the hospital, and calls me crazy, but I’m not crazy,” explained Forbes.





According to his wife

The rapper didn’t take medication, because “people change”

In 2018, the West began to talk about his diagnosis, and in 2019, Kardashian admitted, of course, that the rapper didn’t take the meds to treat, because “people change”.

Not the first time the West says that the elections in the United States, and in recent years, supported by Zarko President of the United States, Donald trump, despite their policies, they are considered, racism and the class a lot.







