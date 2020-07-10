Kanye West suffers from bipolar relapse and “Who [Kardashian] worried”, according to a source

Usually, these episodes take a few weeks [a Kanye] and then everything returns to normal. Who hopes that it happens this time’.

“Kanye was very good for a long time. In the past he experienced episodes of manic and depressive States associated with bipolar disorder. Now he struggled again,” said the man. “Who cares. And the whole family. It superestresante for Who, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. Worried” – he stressed.

anzarse candidacy for President of the United States.“data-reactid=”60″>news a new episode of the West are just days after the actor announced about his intentions to participate in the election as President of the United States.

The artist and the father said, extensive and publicly about her illness, mental, and even showed TMZ that has not been taking your medication, because entorpecían of his work.

Forbes about your admission to the clinic in November 2016, after the “psychiatric emergency”.” data-reactid=”62″>”I was in the hospital and people, he called me crazy. But I’m not crazy,” he assured the magazine Forbes about your admission to the clinic in November 2016, after the “emergency psychiatric examination.”