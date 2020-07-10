Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner came together to support the transsexual of the line makeup Cosmetics Kylie.

Kendall Jenner is the only sister of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, that has not been done for collaboration Cosmetics Kylie, her sister Kylie Jenner; however, things have changed, so, beautiful model, decided to cooperate cons her younger sister, because it is a good thing.

Kendall Jenner makes his first collaboration with Cosmetics Kylie support transgender

It turns out that Kendall has done its first collaboration with Cosmetics Kylie Kylie support transgender, online make-up will be released next June 26 and a percentage of sales will be for an organization that protects and defends the rights of transgender people.

“In the end! KENDALL X KYLIE @kyliecosmetics the cooperation of the production of 6.26. A portion of all sales of this collection will be listed in an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of people, TRANS black… more info to come“Kendall wrote on her Instagram profile.

Line of cosmetics will be presented in neutral colours, discreet and unobtrusive, like purple, green, pistachio, coffee and/or ketone is very in the style of Kendall, but tambipen has shades of lighter blue, orange and yellow, which are connected with the personality of Kylie.

I would like to buy something from this new collection Cosmetics Kylie for Kendall and Kylie?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico