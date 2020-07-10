Lana del Rey published his first book of poetry in September

Los Angeles (USA), 09 jul. (EFE).- Singer and composer, USA Lana del Rey, posted on 29 September, his literary debut, “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass”, a volume of poetry that will accompany the disc, which recitará poems with music.

The print edition of the book and physical copies of CDs will not appear on the market until the end of the year, but supporters of Lana del Rey, will be able to hear his poems in audio, beginning July 28, via the Internet, announced the artist this Thursday in the social networks.

“I write poetry in recent years, and I’m happy to share them with you,” said the author of “Video Games” in a video recorded in Los Angeles.









All proceeds from sales will be directed to the Navajo Water Project”, organization, solidarity in favor of indigenous peoples, new Mexico, Utah and Arizona,” assured the King.

As I have suggested earlier, “Violet Bent Over Backwards the Grass” will drive “spoken word” (more read than sung) and takes on “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (2019), their sixth Studio album, which was nominated for a Grammy, and was included in the list of the best works of the year.

“Lana Del Rey is the artist who determines the time. She is the Creator of myths and the author of the clairvoyant, which will be able to formulate and create the atmosphere, to the culture,” said Stewart Roberts, editor in chief of Simon & Schuster.

Recently, King has played a disagreement with a letter, which confirms, in respect of which the accused “glamourizar for abuse,” and compared his reception with their songs for other artists successful.

“Doja Cat “Ariana” (Large), Camille (Hair), KARDi (B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number 1 we sing about being sexy, to be naked, sex, cheating…” – said in the message entitled “question of culture”.

“Can I sing about relationships, that they are not perfect, dance for money, or anything you want without being crucified and did not say that I ‘glamourizando abuse’?”, about the author of this “Born To Die” what happened in the music industry in 2012 and cited as links to Billy Eilish and Taylor swift, among other artists. EFE







