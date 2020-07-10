Meeting of Lopez Obrador with trump was an act of submission and not of diplomacy: Leon Krauze

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, welcomed the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as they make joint statements in the Cross Hall of the White house (photo: Reuters)

The recent visit of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Washington to meet with his counterparts from the United States, Donald Trumpwas rated as “positive“or “it was a good fight“due to some political analysts and opinion leaders in Mexico.

And that is far from the Risk the López Obrador to accept the invitation to be represented, the one of the President’s most aggressive in the history with the Mexicans, and in full Election campaign for his re-election, it was a game where both are filled with praise and a sign of admiration.

“ Failed forecasts, we do not fight, we are friends and we stay friends “said AMLO in his speech in the White house.

However, for the Mexican journalist Leon Krauze the first official trip abroad of the President of Mexico it was an act of subordination more than a sign of heroism for the entry into force of the Trade Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), the on 1. July.

Leon Krauze was a harsh criticism of the immigration policy of Donald Trump (photo: Instagram/leonkrauze)

As stated in his text entitled “The diplomacy of the subordination of AMLO in the White house”, will be released this Thursday in the portal Washington Post:

The fact that you have decided to visit Trump to praise him personally and to rejoice, for a commercial Treaty is already in force —in the middle of a health crisis and a presidential campaign that is not in addition to— not so much a sign of heroism, as it repeats some of the helpers of Lopez Obrador, but instead of surrender

According to Krauze, in his meeting with Trump in the White house it was minutely choreographeddesigned to the possibility of a Photo session to celebrate the launch of the T-MEC, the seem not justify a visit.

In this sense, he emphasized the “wise” decision Justin TrudeuThe Prime Minister of Canada, you cancel your participation as a reckless in the middle of a health crisis pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19), and, especially, by the re-election campaign of trump.

He won the leading Mexican with this visit remains a mystery, but the Trump-security signing this Wednesday as part of his election campaign

AMLO Trump (photo: EFE)

In addition to the journalists, the President, López Obrador delegates was justified by a number of international travel that his presence more and more.

Never in Washington to take part in tense business negotiations. Not a personal encounter with Trump is required, when the U.S. threatened the government to not duties you impose, if Mexico will accept, in the implementation of the brutal immigration policy trump card. It was not the G-20 meeting in the year 2019

The Incongruity

Krauze recalled that as a candidate, Lopez Obrador addressed to him in strong words to the President of the United States for its policy on anti-immigrant. Self-collected, these speeches, in his book, “Hey, trump. In it, lopez OBRADOR, the border wall has had as a “a monument to the cruelty and hypocrisy“and likening the rhetoric of anti Mexicana of the government with nazi Germany.

However, he said that showed nothing of this “bullying” in the White house, as far from to report their immigration policy he preferred the praise to the extent that you realize, “understanding and respect” to the Mexican people.

The followers of Lopez Obrador would probably argue that this cynicism is, in fact, a clever strategy of appeasement. It is not. The template is never a good diplomacy

Supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gathered in the vicinity of the White house in Washington, DC (photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

It is worth noting that the government of Trump has been pushing for a list of tough policy of the Mexican governmentbecause he has of followed, millions of the Mexican immigrants without papers has threatened the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Recipients of DACA (People without papers came from the children in the United States and has needs a certain level of education) and miss a similar number of potential Central American Refugeeswith the cooperation of López Obrador.

Therefore, the conclusion Krauze, that the leader of the so-called “Fourth Transformation” it has an unbalanced relationship gained based on the requirements and whims of the United States, and acatamientos and gratitude demeaning on the part of Mexico.

López Obrador is in Washington with empty hands, to the praise of the American President is more actively anti-Mexicano the last time. No photo session will be able to hide that

