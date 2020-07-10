Mexico and the EU will work in the vaccine-COVID-19 – A TV

Mexico and the United States They work together to achieve, the vaccine against the COVID-19, as well as for treatments that announced against the new coronavirus, Roberto Velasco, Director for North America, Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, the state visit of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made to his us counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington.

“I would like to highlight, the issue of cooperation for the COVID-19; it was one of the topics that is touched, in the White house, and the Vice-Pence mentioned that they are going to strengthen us more to work, the cooperation with Mexico to address the pandemic. Basically, up to now, we have worked on the topic of fans, masks, but now it was agreed that we will also increase work on the topic of vaccines and therapies, our participation in the examinations to which, finally, we can access”. Roberto Velasco, Director for North America, Secretariat of Foreign Relations.

The announcement of the joint work for the vaccine COVID-19 was offered in the message of Velasco in the United States, together with the Ambassador of Mexico, in the neighboring country, Martha Bárcena.

Roberto Velasco reported that the us Vice-President, Mike Pence, he spoke about the importance that both Nations seek the vaccine COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-COV-2, in addition to the cooperation with respect to the inputs, to the attention of the pandemic.

“/> Mexico and the United States join efforts to find a vaccine and treatment against COVID-19. Photo: Pixabay.

From the afternoon of Wednesday, 8. July, the owner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubónreported that the topic of pandemic would be a part of the agenda between López Obrador and Trump.

By your account, the Federal official common issues to be tried, AMLO with his American counterpart in the first visit abroad of the Mexican head of state to 18 months of government.

Topics at the meeting in Mexico EU : a celebration of the TMEC, new investments will bring, the bi-national coordination against Covid-19, the vision of the two presidents on the pandemic and the economic recovery. All in an atmosphere of cordiality and respect. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) 8. July 2020

Information of Melina Ochoa