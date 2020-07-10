More than 150 intellectuals, Amis to Chomsky, see the excesses and censorship by the “new discourse of progress”

By a letter, published in the journal Harper’s, Writers, and scientists applauded the protests for racial justice and social, for the more equality and Integration, but warned about the self-censorship that impoverish the public debate: “we Have noted the preservation of the possibility of contradiction, without professional consequences terrible,” she said.

The signatories ―including Noam Chomsky, Salman Rushdie, Gloria Steinem, Margaret Atwood, and Martin Amis discusses a controversy about whether the new threshold of zero are looking for tolerance for injustice, such as racism, sexism, or homophobia they are feeding some of the excesses that silence any dissent.

New York, 9. July (EFE).- A few 150 intellectual and artists, including Noam Chomsky, Gloria Steinem, Margaret Atwood, J. K. Rowling, and Wynton Marsalis, expressed his concern for the “Intolerance in the direction of the contrasting perspectivesthe fashion of the public humiliation and the ban“the strength in United States Of Americaincluding the page more progressive of the political spectrum.

Last Tuesday, the signatories published in the Magazine Harper’s a Letter in the who the “necessary adjustment of the accounts”, after protests from anti-racism and demands for equality and inclusion, but they also reported that “it has intensified to a new series of settings, moral and political obligations”, the weaknesses of the public debate.welcome

“The free exchange of information and ideas that support the life of a liberal society, is every day becoming closer and closer. Although we expected that this will condemn the radical right, so, it will spread widely in our culture: the intolerance of the extreme, who wrote the fashion of the public humiliation and exclusion, and the tendency to resolve complex issues of policy into a moral certainty dazzling,” she said.

Intellectuals point out, it is increasingly common to impose calls, the retribution was fast and hard in reaction to what is perceived as the violations of the speech and of thought,” and argued that “disruptive” is that the head of the institutions, the penalty was disproportionate-thought-out, instead of reforms”.

“The editors are to be dismissed, for the publication of parts of the controversial, to be taken back the books, for alleged lack of authenticity, prohibits journalists from writing about certain topics, the teacher will be examined, checked to quote from works of literature in the classroom, a researcher fired for the publication of academic studies, and the heads of the organization are separated so that sometimes they are just sloppy mistakes,” she explains.

The signatories stressed that the “forces of intolerance are on the rise throughout the world and have a strong ally in the (US President), Donald Trump, who poses a threat to the democracy”, but to qualify “you should not allow the resistance to be their own kind of dogma or pressure, that the demagogues of the right and explode”.

In this sense, she recalled that the restriction of the debate, either on the part of a repressive government or an intolerant society, harms those with less power and reduce the possibility of democratic participation.

To defeat “the way, bad ideas are exposed, argue and convince, not try to silence or turn a blind eye. We reject the false choice between justice and freedom that does not exist without the other. As a writer, we have a culture of need, which argued us to leave, to experiment, to take risks and make mistakes,” she said.

Finally, the intellectuals, among which is also signed by Francis Fukuyama, Salman Rushdie and Fareed Zakaria, flew the need to protect the possibility of the “do not agree in good faith (dealing with) harsh professional consequences”.