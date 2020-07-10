new pneumonia is more deadly coronavirus in Kazakhstan

Digital millennium and AFP

In the middle of a pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus, covid-19, China warned in a statement to the citizens of Kazakhstan for a supposed new outbreak of “pneumonia of unknown”. Said, that this disease is unknown it is much more serious than the own coronavirussince it is considered a fatal disease. Before the surprising news, the authorities of Kazakhstan marked its position and responds to the spread.

“The Ministry of health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the other facilities a comparative research and You have not defined the nature of the virus, the inflammation of the lungs“said China, quote, several media of Kazakhstan, in which the news reported.

According to these data, the lung inflammation is unknown, is experiencing growth in the regions of Kostroma, Aktobé and Chimkent, the middle of the month of June. In addition, it was reported that this new disease were reported more than a thousand 700 deaths in Kazakhstan while in this year.

Kazakhstan best to ride on Friday claims of the Chinese Embassy, the new virus more deadly than the one that causes the covid-19, extended in several regions of this vast country in Central Asia.

In a message to its citizens, the Chinese Embassy in Askar, the capital of the country, warned on Thursday against a new disease “with a mortality rate far higher than the covid-19” would have caused, according to this text thousand-772 dead in the first six months of the year is 2020, and “628 only in the month of June”.

The statement of “pneumonia Kazakh”, but then the term was not replaced by “inflammation of the lungs covid”.

According to the Embassy, three regions of Kazakhstan are affected, and among the victims of Chinese citizens would be.

The statements “by the Chinese media do not correspond to reality” said on Friday, the Ministry of health, Kazakh, without allusion to the statement by the Chinese Embassy.

The Ministry itself has been registered is indicated in patients affected by pneumonia and not due to the new coronavirus, even if you had symptoms, since the test covid-19 were negative.

In total, the country had to minimize officially Friday registered 57.747 cases and 264 deaths, but as their neighbors from central Asia, is accused by observers and NGOS, the extent of the pandemic.

