Nigerian scammers: warning for extortion detected in Mexico

Nigerian Scamor as a 419 fraud, is the new method of extortion, discovered in Mexico for the Citizen Security Department of Mexico city. Please note, before you can fall in love with this new mode Crime.

This kind of Fraud it consists of a fraud, in the Internet scammersby e-mail, hook their victims by pretending to be a member of the royalty Nigeria. He says that you need to take your money out of the country political complications and, in order to free his assets, he asks the victim to put money on an account Money.

But the scammers behind the Nigerian Scam also, as soldiers, pensioners, or for people in search of a friendship or relationship, the care by E-mail, and ask the potential victim to give you valuable items or money, and as soon as the other accepts, and the release of it, if you for the money to get the package from customs or the courier company.

This cybercrime it is also known as “419-fraud“due to the number of the article in the Criminal law book Nigeria this is a violation; however, the incident could undertake, in any part of the world.

About 3 out of 10 reported crimes are fraud

The Police Cyber the Secretariat of the citizens, safety of the CDMX reported that, on average, each of the 10 reports received, the Secretariat, three are in connection with some kind of a Scam.

In the light of this data, some of the recommendations that users are aware of the information sharing via mobile devices and the people you refer to in the network, in addition to:

In order to detect an updated anti-virus, not an anomaly

Be wary of E-Mails from unknown senders or suspicious

Do not share personal information with strangers

You give no links embedded in E-Mails

Check carefully the messages found in the SPAM bin

Do not make bank deposits or transfers in exchange for a promise

Note:

In case you receive an e-mail Nigerian Scam or any of its forms, in social networks, with the help of profiles, searching for a suspected relationship of friendship or in love, attentive to stay, for surely it is a hoax.

If you find that you are a victim of this or any other crime, by the public network, the internet, in contact with the police Cyber the phone 5242 5100 Ext could. 5086, you can go to a place of Public service to submit your complaint.

With information from A TV.