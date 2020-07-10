Olivia jade blends in Sephora to release a unique palette of colors.

Watch this post in Instagram COLLECTION OF OLIVIA JADE X SEPHORA. A dream that I never thought that this would be my reality. This is so surreal for me and for my 14 years 😭 😭 ❤ this ❤ it’s amazing thank you #SephoraCollection for believing in me and allowed me to create a beautiful palette of bright. And all of my followers… thanks-it’s not even justice, as I thank you. I want you forever. ❤This is Olivia jade @sc #BeautyUncomplicated #ad Post total OLIVIA JADE (@oliviajade) 11 December 2018, 11:01 EST, PST

Watch this post in Instagram the palette Olivia jade sephora x has been officially released! so excited to have these markers… unreal. link in my bio to buy a new video up ft. the feast of the issue and meet <3 #ad #sephoracollection #beautyuncomplicated







Post total OLIVIA JADE (@oliviajade) 26 Dec 2018. at 11:44am PST

Shine and flaunt in the new year, as Olivia jade!In case you lost star-YouTube 19 years old, beauty and lifestyle only to enter a giant, makeup, Sephora, to throw an exclusive palette and markers and we can’t wait to put our hands on it!A palette of six dishes full of flowers, to help you live your best life and Shine like a Queen until 2019. And it’s not even the best part! Always is on sale now! Fans of makeup, be ready, because after viewing these wonderful flowers, you will be sent directly to the store Séfora closer.