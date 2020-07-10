On a visit to America, I turned to the Mexicans, with decency and dignity

To ensure that there is a tour, was very favorable to the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador he explained that his Working visit made in the United States, and where he met with his counterpart Donald Trump represented the Mexican decorum and dignity, and reiterated their appreciation for the U.S. President, his respectful treatment against his government and the Mexican people.

In a press conference, the President also thanked the support of the entrepreneurs who accompanied him to Washington for the trust and support of their government.

“It was a tour, a visit to very cheap for the benefits for our people, for our people, we would like to thank our fellow citizens, migrants, some even came to us with a healthy distance”.

“I thank you very much for your solidarity, support, trust, thank, much, much, much to the Mexicans from our territory, were, for this meeting; I thank him for his trust, because we went to all the Mexicans, those of us who live here and those who have gone insight into the life and work and to other parts of the world. We went to represented to a people, set an example, by your strength of culture, for its size, that is, the people of Mexico (…) we Were to represent you, as you deserve it with decency and with.”

“The government of the United States to thank, once again, to the President’s trump card, his treatment of the respectful, cordial towards us, and what is more important to our people.”

In the National Palace, the holder of the Federal Executive, said that the The Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) helps workers, employers, and the entire Mexican population.

“Because, as we have said, comes at an opportune time when we need to revive our economy, which was affected by the pandemic Covid-19. No other region of the world is referred to as an agreement to promote these properties, versions, to open, to create jobs, new business, expand and strengthen the trade and that there is wealth in our country, that was the purpose of this visit,” he added.